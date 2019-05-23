ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- No criminal charges will be filed in the deaths of two men in the St. Louis County Justice Center, according to St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.
Bell said investigations and prosecutors made an exhaustive review of the existing evidence and the circumstances surrounding their deaths is "deeply troubling".
Prosecutors who reviewed the deaths of John M. Shy, on February 23, and Lamar Catchings, on March 1, and could not find evidence that either death resulted from acts by specific people.
The deaths resulted in a leadership change at the jail. Former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger appointed Lt. Col. Troy Doyle in charge of the jail.
Stenger's successor, Sam Page, released a statement following the decision of Attorney Bell:
"We must do everything we can to make sure that nobody dies in the County’s custody. I have expressed my condolences to the families of Lamar Catchings, John Shy and Larry “Jay” Reavis.
I cannot imagine the pain of losing a loved one in that way, and the County must do whatever is possible to prevent this from happening in the future.
After we took office less than a month ago, we began a top-to-bottom review of how incarcerated people are treated, how their health is protected while they are in the County’s custody, and how County departments can work more collaboratively. We have instituted several policy changes, and have trained our employees on those revised policies. We also have sought, and will continue to seek, independent, professional input on best practices for corrections and correctional medicine. My fervent hope is that, with these changes, future tragedies can be prevented.”
