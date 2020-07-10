ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- It’s been 12 months since 16-year-old RJ Dorsey was gunned down in a South County driveway on Vegas Drive.
“RJ’s murderer is still out there,” said Bria Dorsey, his mother who is pushing for justice. “It’s just scary to have somebody out there like that on the streets.”
Friday, RJ’s friends and family held a basketball tournament in his honor. The teen was a budding basketball standout for Bayless High School.
On July 10, 2019, the 16-year-old was shot in the stomach outside of his family’s home.
His mother believes her son’s killer had a vendetta against him.
“Hate, he wanted to be like RJ, it’s hate,” she said.
She said tips led police into making an arrest in April of this year. However, Dorsey said police released the person of interest.
Dorsey said the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office needed more evidence to file charges.
New 4 reached out to Wesley Bell’s office. We’re waiting to hear back.
We reached out to St. Louis County police for more on this case. They said they didn’t have any new updates to provide. They’re encouraging anyone with more information to contact CrimeStoppers with tips or their tip line.
