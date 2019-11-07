ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- No criminal charges will be filed against members of Eric Greitens' defense team after an investigation into allegations made by Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner claiming they harassed her.

Gardner said attorneys representing former Governor Eric Greitens threatened to "ruin her" last year if she didn't back off investigating Greitens.

St. Louis circuit court judge Rex Burlison appointed retired Boone County Judge Michael Bradley to investigate the situation, and Thursday Bradley released his report.

In it, he details his investigation and concludes that while aggressive statements were made by Greitens' defense team, they did not rise to the level of criminality.

"During a meeting held on March 16, 2018, members of the defense team told the Circuit Attorney of their belief that the State's case was weak and asked for the case to be dismissed. The attorneys stated to the Circuit Attorney words to the effect: 'things are going to get worse.'

"These statements, while aggressive, were made in the normal course of litigation and did not show intent on the part of the defense team to harass, intimidate or threaten the Circuit Attorney," Bradley wrote in the report.

Gardner also cited the defense team's threat in April of 2018 to report her to the Missouri Bar Disciplinary Counsel.

In that incident, the defense team reportedly told Gardner and her team that they didn't believe William Tisaby, the special investigator hired by the Circuit Attorney's Office, was truthful in a deposition.

Gardner was present at that deposition, and the defense team said the fact she didn't correct his statements meant they planned to report her to the disciplinary counsel.

Bradley's report stated that the rules of professional conduct require attorneys to report suspected unethical behavior, and their statements were merely informing Gardner of their intent to do so.

Bradley concluded his report by saying it was his opinion no crime was committed and therefore no charges would be filed.

Gardner's attorney Roy Austin previously asked Burlison to review whether Bradley was an appropriate choice for special prosecutor in the case, citing conflicts of interest.

Austin raised concerns about the face Bradley spent 15 years working for one of the partners of the former governor's legal defense team.

"I recognize that St. Louis is a small big city that many people in the legal community know each other," Austin said. "I think the judge should make an informed determination as to whether these are conflicts that rise to the level of disqualification."

Burlison eventually denied the request to have Bradley removed.