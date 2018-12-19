FLORISSANT (KMOV.com) - No charges are expected in the accidental shooting death of a little girl in Florissant.

Police say Maliyah Palmer was at home with two siblings when they found a loaded gun. One of the siblings accidentally fatally shot Palmer.

Prosecutors say they do not plan to seek charges.

Green Trails Elementary, where Palmer went to school, is collecting money to help her family pay for her funeral. You can donate by clicking here.