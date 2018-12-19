Maliyah Palmer

Maliyah Palmer 

 Parkway School District

FLORISSANT (KMOV.com) - No charges are expected in the accidental shooting death of a little girl in Florissant.

Police say Maliyah Palmer was at home with two siblings when they found a loaded gun. One of the siblings accidentally fatally shot Palmer.

Prosecutors say they do not plan to seek charges.

Green Trails Elementary, where Palmer went to school, is collecting money to help her family pay for her funeral. You can donate by clicking here.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.