FLORISSANT (KMOV.com) - No charges are expected in the accidental shooting death of a little girl in Florissant.
Grief counselors will be on-hand for students at an elementary school in the Parkway School District after a first grade girl died.
Police say Maliyah Palmer was at home with two siblings when they found a loaded gun. One of the siblings accidentally fatally shot Palmer.
Prosecutors say they do not plan to seek charges.
Green Trails Elementary, where Palmer went to school, is collecting money to help her family pay for her funeral. You can donate by clicking here.
