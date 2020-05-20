ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Some of the largest employers in St. Louis have been asking if they need to continue to collect the 1% earnings tax for some of their employees who are working from home. That's according to Tom Vollmer, deputy collector of revenue for the City of St. Louis.
Vollmer said employees who work in the city but live elsewhere aren't eligible for a break on the earnings tax.
"It's an earnings tax. They're earning money from a city-based company performing the same job accessing servers and databases," he said.
All city residents and commuters who work in the city pay a 1% earnings tax. The tax generates $230 million dollars a year and makes up a third of the city's budget.
At tax time, non-city residents can submit a tax refund claim for days worked outside the city. But Vollmer said the situation is different for employees working from home during the pandemic.
"You are still working. You're working for a city-based employer and the employer is the one that chose to send you home to do your job," said Vollmer.
Saint Louis University Law School professor Henry Ordower expects the issue to end up in court.
"I could see the court siding with the city on that. I could see the court deciding with a taxpayer on it," he said. "If I were a betting person, I'd probably bet on the taxpayer on that one."
Some cities have provisions in the law setting up their earning tax that covers telecommuters, but St. Louis does not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.