ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Cardinals home opener was cancelled Thursday due to the coronavirus outbreak and St. Louis is losing millions as a result.
Not only is it a bummer for fans but it's also bad economic news for St. Louis.
"This could add up quickly the more games that are missed," Patrick Rische said. He is the director of the Sports Business Program at Washington University.
He estimates the cardinals will lose roughly two point seven million in fan spending per game.
"2.7 million a game," Rische said. "Well if they miss 10 home games that's 27 million dollars."
And that's just fan spending. Rische says there are at least 2,000 temp workers who rely on the games for income.
"That amounts to about $250-300,000 in earnings for these gig workers, per game, that are not going to have it because we're not playing baseball," Rische said.
There's also the money fans would typically spend at bars and restaurants.
"It's a trickle effect," Rische said. "When the people at Ballpark Village and the local restaurants and hotels they don't see that income, then they can't respond it somewhere else in the community."
While it's unclear when baseball will return, Rische is confident people will want to share the experience. How they share it is going to really be the issue and he says stadiums and arenas will have to adjust to this new normal.
"Does that change how we sell seats? Does that change the availability of sanitizer dispensaries around the ballpark?" Rische said. "All these things are going to have to be considered if we want people to be safe going forward."
