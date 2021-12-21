(KMOV.com) -- Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz offered some revelations during a Tuesday press conference that might be considered a bit puzzling for those who followed the team this season.
The Mizzou offense is going to look significantly different when the Tigers take on Army in the Armed Forces Bowl Wednesday night.
After stating consistently in the weeks leading up to the bowl game that star senior running back Tyler Badie would play in the upcoming game in Fort Worth, Texas, Drinkwitz did an about-face Tuesday. Badie will not participate in the contest against the Army Black Knights, after all--and not because he doesn't want to.
Though college players with NFL aspirations opting out of lesser bowl games in order to secure their health and safety in advance of the NFL Draft process has become more commonplace in recent years, that's not exactly the way this decision happened. Drinkwitz stated that it was his decision, not Badie's, to hold the running back out of Wednesday's game.
It was Drinkwitz’s decision for Badie not to play. https://t.co/PTqE7sFm1x— emily leiker (saw spiderman:nwh) (@emleiker) December 21, 2021
Shortly after Drinkwitz announced that he wouldn't be playing in Wednesday's game, Badie announced via Instagram that he will declare for the NFL Draft. That move isn't especially surprising, given Badie has little left to prove at the college level after a record-setting season in which he showed he's more than capable of carrying the load as a backfield workhorse.
With a grand effort in the Tigers' regular-season finale against Arkansas last month, Badie surpassed Devin White's 1998 season (1,578 yards) to become the all-time single regular-season rushing leader in Mizzou history.
The Badie revelation wasn't the only big news pertaining to the Mizzou offense Tuesday. Drinkwitz also announced a change at quarterback, as redshirt freshman Brady Cook will start for Missouri on Wednesday in lieu of Connor Bazelak. Playing through injury the majority of the season, Bazelak has seemingly regressed in productivity this year, as the Tigers finished the regular season with a record of 6-6 (3-5 in SEC play).
The Armed Forces Bowl kicks off Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
