ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis police continue to search for the gunman who killed an Illinois man outside a downtown nightclub.
Authorities say 38-year-old Mark Schlemmer of Collinsville, Illinois, was shot about 2:15 a.m. Friday on North 15th Street, near the Europe night club. Shots were fired into the car he was in. He died Saturday.
Read: Community comes together to help daughters of Collinsville man slain downtown
Police say customers were leaving when the shooting occurred. Police have not disclosed details about the events that occurred prior to the shooting.
Authorities say the gunman struck at least two parked cars while trying to leave the shooting scene, then ran off, leaving the car behind.
A GoFundMe fundraiser for Schlemmer's two teenage daughters had raised more than $18,000 by Monday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.