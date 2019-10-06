Given Adam Wainwright's remarkable success pitching at Busch Stadium this season, it was hardly a surprise when Mike Shildt confirmed that the Cardinals veteran would get the ball in the Cardinals first postseason home game since 2015.
“Being back at home and the pageantry, the first postseason game in several years,” Shildt said ahead of Game 3. “I don't think the absence would really matter with the fan base that we have; it will still be exciting. Opening ceremonies, that kind of thing. It's also a rubber-match game. There's a factor to that, too. And you think about it, but candidly looking at the first game, and we thought that's a big game as well. Game 2, if you're down one, it's a big game if you're up one; it's a big game, Game 3; rubber game, Game 4, it's an elimination game. They're all big games.
“But I think it's appropriate that Adam starts our home playoff game in a deadlock series.”
It wasn't long ago that the notion of Wainwright starting such a critical game in the 2019 postseason for the Cardinals would have been considered unlikely. Wainwright missed the majority of the 2018 season, and at time throughout the summer, figured that campaign would be the last of his career. It was only after a renaissance in September where Wainwright felt his body cooperating, his physical health strong for the first time in several years, that Wainwright determined he would pitch in 2019.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak conceded that if you had asked him last year at this time, he wouldn't have necessarily anticipated Wainwright ending up in this spot.
"Is Waino gonna hear this?" Mozeliak quipped. "Obviously, (the odds) would have been very low. But he's one of those guys that you always have that confidence he can end up doing something special. I think back to last year where we end up doing that contract where it really was this very shared risk. Low base (salary), if he pitches, he can make more money, he did that.
"I think for him, his impact on what he has meant to this club, especially where he was a year ago, has been much more powerful. He's a leader, he cares about this team and I couldn't be more happy for him."
Now that the moment is here, Wainwright is ready to soak it in after a playoff absence for St. Louis that in many ways has felt longer than it really was.
“I heard somebody say the other day, like, the Cardinals have been out of the postseason for the better half of a decade. I was, wow, three years is the better half of a decade,” Wainwright said. “But it does seem like the better half of a decade. It's felt longer than three years. We had a couple close calls there.
“But what I just was taking in the other day in Atlanta with a great crowd, the crowd was rocking in Atlanta. Those guys were on their A game, two very good baseball games played. Tense moments the whole time. I remember just looking at Michael Wacha and saying, how awesome is this?
“We were losing 3-1 in that first game, and I just looked at him and I'm, like, I feel confident right now and this is awesome. This atmosphere, I've missed this. I had missed that so much. And feeling that champagne running down your beard never gets old, but feeling that playoff buzz in the crowd when the games are actually going on, you can never replace it or replicate it any other place in life that I've seen. It's just a feeling that is beyond compare.
“So I'm looking forward to it. I'm excited to be back in the playoffs.”
For Wainwright, the comforts of Busch Stadium will be in full effect Sunday as he takes his 2.56 home ERA into a critical Game 3 of the NLDS. On the whole, this comeback season for Wainwright has been impressive; considering where he was physically in previous seasons, for Wainwright to go out and win 14 games and log a 4.19 ERA in 31 starts is a significant accomplishment. But it’s been his work at home that has carried him, even despite a rough final outing of the season at Busch when Wainwright gave up six runs to the Cubs last weekend.
Given the circumstances of the Cardinals chase for the NL Central title at that time, it was a loss that hit Wainwright hard.
“I think the win the very next day made that a lot easier. That was a painful loss for me,” Wainwright said. “One of the most disappointing starts of my whole career, really, just to not come through in any fashion on that day, it was painful. That hurt me.
“But you have to move on, and luckily Jack and the rest of the guys did the job the next day and we are in a good spot now. So we've got to take care of business at home and it starts with (Sunday).”
Wainwright certainly intends to put up some zeroes on Sunday, but for the Cardinals to win the game, their offense will have to do better than it did in Game 2, when it failed to muster even one run against Mike Foltynewicz and the Braves relief corps. A different-looking St. Louis lineup will face another talented starter in 22-year-old Mike Soroka (13-4, 2.68 ERA) Sunday.
Soroka is especially rough on right-handed hitters this season, allowing them a meager .537 OPS. Against lefties, he’s a bit more forgiving, permitting a 750 OPS in 2019. That stat colors the changes to the Cardinals lineup, which will feature lefty Matt Carpenter starting for the first time this postseason, as well as lefty Kolten Wong shifted back into the two-hole in the batting order.
Playoff baseball at Busch! 🙌#NLDS | #TimeToFly pic.twitter.com/1oXIWU3NWW— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) October 6, 2019
Sunday's game is slated for 3:10 Central.
