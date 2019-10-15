WASHINGTON -- In Game 4 of the NLCS, Nationals Park will host either a funeral or a potential rebirth.
By the end of Tuesday night, we'll know which one.
The referendum on the 2019 Cardinals has arrived. This year's club will likely be remembered as the NL Central champions who ran out of steam and flopped in the NLCS. They had a good season. They got St. Louis baseball back into the postseason. And hey, they even won a series, ousting the Braves in the NLDS.
It's hard to shake the feeling this team could have accomplished even more. But sometimes, you run into a buzz saw.
There's no denying that the Washington Nationals have a bit of a 2018-2019 St. Louis Blues feel to them as they sit one win away from a World Series berth; don't ask me what kind of omen it is, but the Blues had their Stanley Cup champions' White House visit in D.C. Tuesday afternoon ahead of the Cardinals vs. Nationals in Game 4. At 19-31 in late May, the Nationals were second from the bottom of the table in the National League standings. It's been a remarkable turnaround behind a lock-down pitching staff and an energetic group of position players.
Of course, the Cardinals aren't done yet. Their manager Mike Shildt knows the odds of a historic comeback are long, but he wasn't ready to throw in the towel after Monday's loss, noting "There is no concession speech being written."
Still, Shildt acknowledged the fact that his team's offense suddenly falling dormant in this NLCS wasn't something he saw coming. The Cardinals have managed just two total runs in three games so far in the series.
"Listen, we know--we played a series with them," Shildt said. "You play these guys with that pitching, you're going to be in for typically a low-scoring situation, but I've got to say this. As we tip our hat, we've also got to say that we didn't expect to have scored two runs in three games by any stretch of the imagination. Like I said, we respect our opponent. These guys have done a great job of pitching. They've had a good game plan. They've executed their game plan, but by no means did we have anywhere close to the expectation that we would be pretty much shut down. Like I said, it can turn on a dime."
In an effort to will that turn into existence Tuesday, Shildt has tweaked his lineup once again. After Dexter Fowler went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts out of the lead-off spot Monday, Shildt finally relented in leaving the embattled center fielder out of Tuesday's lineup.
Tommy Edman moves into the top slot for the Cardinals, with Jose Martinez sliding in behind him in the order. With lefty Patrick Corbin on the mound for Washington, Harrison Bader returns to the starting lineup for the first time since Game 2 of the NLDS; he'll roam center field in Fowler's stead.
Cardinals lineup, NLCS Game 4:Edman 5J. Martinez 9Goldy 3Ozuna 7Molina 2DeJong 6Bader 8Wong 4Hudson 1— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) October 15, 2019
The Cardinals turn to Dakota Hudson with the earnest hope that he extends their season just one more day. The Cardinals know they can't win four games at once, but their manager sees a path toward a win Tuesday representing the start of something more significant.
"No question about it," Shildt said Tuesday regarding how one win could be the catalyst that reminds the Cardinals of the success of which they're capable. "I think that definitely will help spark us, if we can get something going. We have confidence, we know we're out here for a reason. But by the same token, we need to experience success to feel good about what that looks like. Like I said, we haven't a had a lead. Get a lead, play the game, get some outs, shake some hands at the end of the game, and it's a whole different environment. Ready to go and get after it. That spark can lead to a big fire."
