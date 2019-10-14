WASHINGTON — How the Cardinals got here is no secret.
As St. Louis sets up shop in our nation's capital this week, the Cardinals trail the Washington Nationals 2-0 in the NLCS. Despite two strong pitching performances by St. Louis starters in the opening two games of the series, the Cardinals land in D.C. without a guarantee that they'll get another crack to play on their home field this season.
For all the minor moves and decisions we can dissect from Games 1 and 2, there's just one reason the Cardinals are in this position.
It's the bats.
Cardinals hitters have collected a grand total of four hits and one run across 18 innings so far in this NLCS. Give credit where it's due to Anibal Sanchez and Max Scherzer, but the reality is, you're not going to win many postseason games with that kind of meager output offensively, regardless of who's on the mound.
Miles Mikolas and Adam Wainwright did their part with a combined 13.1 innings, permitting four total runs (2.70 ERA). The bullpen has allowed just one run in 4.2 innings (1.93 ERA). That's a winning effort from the Cardinals pitching staff.
But you can't win if you don't score.
With that in mind, Mike Shildt has adjusted the lineup for Monday's Game 3 at Nationals Park, granting the only Cardinals hitter with any success at the plate in Games 1 and 2 his first start of the series.
After compiling pinch-hits in each of the first two NLCS games, Jose Martinez will start in right field for the Cardinals Monday, replacing Matt Carpenter in the lineup. Tommy Edman moves from right field back to third base, where he started two games early in the NLCS against Atlanta.
Defensively, this sets up the Cardinals best defensive infield alignment, while sacrificing defense in the outfield. Ozuna, Fowler and Martinez from left to right isn't exactly a crew known for its fielding acumen, but with his ace pitcher on the mound Monday, Shildt is betting that the gains made offensively can more than make up that difference.
Cardinals lineup, NLCS Game 3:Fowler 8Wong 4Goldy 3Ozuna 7Molina 2J. Martinez 9Edman 5DeJong 6Flaherty 1— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) October 14, 2019
Coming off his win in the decisive NLDS Game 5, Jack Flaherty gets the ball Monday night for the Cardinals. There's nobody the Cardinals would rather see on the mound with their backs against the wall in this series, but the Nationals should be pretty enthusiastic about their guy, too.
Stephen Strasburg boasts a 2.40 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 15 innings this postseason. While both sides have enjoyed quality pitching, the Nationals arms have been just a bit better so far in the series.
If that happens again Monday, the Cardinals would stand at the brink of elimination. Even before Monday's games, the Cardinals would already be in historic territory should they come back to win the series.
MLB expanded the LCS to a best of 7 in 1985. This is the 13th series in which the home team lost games 1 and 2. In the previous 12, 7 ended in a sweep, 3 wrapped up in 5 and only 2 (98 Braves and 93 White Sox) were able to force a Game 6. No team came back to win. #STLCards— Brian Hoffman (@b_hoffman11) October 14, 2019
The only team ever to come back from a 3-0 deficit in a League Championship Series remains the 2004 Boston Red Sox, who went on to sweep the Cardinals in the World Series that year.
So sure, it's been done. But it's hardly a prudent circumstance to count on.
If the Cardinals want to avoid that situation, it would be to their benefit to put together an improved offensive game plan Monday. Strasburg is an excellent pitcher, but he's not infallible. He surrendered three runs in six innings in his last start, Game 5 of the NLDS against Los Angeles.
Even that kind of performance for the Cardinals offense against Strasburg would be a considerable improvement over its effort thus far in the series. And with Flaherty on the mound, it just might be enough to breathe fresh life into St. Louis in the NLCS.
