NEW JERSEY (CNN/ KYW) -- A violent assault and abduction was caught on camera at a New Jersey restaurant Saturday night.
Surveillance video showed a Nifty Fifty’s waitress in Washington Township confronting a group of alleged dine-and-dashers over an unpaid $70 bill. When she chased them in the parking lot, police said they forced her into their white Dodge Durango and drove down Route 42.
Detectives said they assaulted her while she was inside the SUV. She was eventually kicked out after a short distance away from the side of the road. She was able to walk back to Nifty Fifty’s.
“She’s obviously traumatized by the event,” Washington Township Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik said. “This is a brazen abduction, robbery, aggravated assault, possible kidnapping.”
The unidentified waitress had a possible concussion.
Co-owner Joe Donnelly said dine and dashers here are far and few between.
"Our customers are great. This is just a really isolated incident," Donnelly said. Local customers are hoping police catch those suspects.
"It’s sad but hopefully they find who did it and it will get a little bit better,” Customer Allison Dowd of Williamstown said.
Meantime, officers encourage anyone who sees a crime to not intervene but instead try to be a good witness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.