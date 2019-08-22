NEW JERSEY, NJ (CNN/News 12) --- Two New Jersey Transit officers went above and beyond the call of duty to help reunite a family.
The father, a homeless man, was trying to return home to find his daughters after more than two decades.
Jose Lopez left Long Branch, NJ for Florida, and lost everything -- his home, his job and communication with his loved ones.
Lopez returned to the Garden State looking for his daughters. He was down on his luck until a chance encounter with a NJ Transit police officer.
"When I asked him where are you headed he said Long Branch and I said 'What's out there' and he said it was his family and so I said if you have their information I can contact them for you and he said he didn't have their information," Officer Josua Robles of NJ Transit Police.
Officer Robles turned to crisis outreach Officer Sean Pfeifer who got to work looking for Lopez's family who he hadn't seen them in 24 years.
"As a father and as a son myself, I wanted to make sure I did everything I possibly could to find to Mr. Lopez's family," said Pfeifer.
The officer took it upon himself to call dozens of people in New Jersey, leaving voicemail messages, looking for Lopez' daughters. Finally he found them.
"So I called my sister and I was like something weird is happening, I got a call from NJ transit police talking about dad and she said 'Wait I got the same number'," said Lopez's daughter Angela Viviani.
With everyone on board, it was time to bring them together.
Officer Pfeiffer then arranged for Lopez to get a hair cut, a shave and new clothes.
"As soon as Officer Pfeiffer walked him in it was just immediate... I saw his face I remember the eyes," said Lopez's other daughter Kristie Viviani.
Kristie was 17 and Angela only 10 the last time they saw their father.
"For me it was, I was that little girl," said Angela.
Together again, Lopez embraced his daughters and met his grandchildren for the first time.
This New Jersey family, whole again.
"I'm thinking I'm in heaven. I have my two best girls, I got good friends," said Lopez.
Lopez is now working with a program through the Mental Health Association of Essex and Morris County to find permanent housing.
