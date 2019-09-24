CNN -- Nissan is issuing a recall that includes two of its best sellers: the Rogue SUV and Altima sedan.
The company says a defect with the back-up camera allows drivers to adjust the rear view image until its no longer visible.
According to the Japanese automaker, the problem affects around 1.23 million vehicles manufactured on or after May 1, 2018.
The 2018 and 2019 Nissan Altima, Frontier, Kicks, Leaf, Maxima, Murano, NV, NV200, Pathfinder, Rogue, Rogue Sport, Sentra, Titan, Versa Note and Versa Sedan are all affected by the recall. Also affected are the Infiniti Q50, Q60, QX30 and QX80 vehicles. From the 2019 model year, the Nissan GT-R and Taxi and Infiniti QX50, QX60, Q70 and Q70L also are affected.
The company says it is working on an update to the system's software to fix the problem.
Once they have one, they plan to release it to Nissan dealers and offer a free repair.
