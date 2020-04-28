(KMOV.com) — The 2020 MLB season has been thrown into significant question by the coronavirus pandemic. Though reports indicate the common belief by MLB stakeholders that the 2020 season—in same way, shape or form—will eventually take place, the obstacles for such an outcome should not be underestimated. Like every other major North American sports league, Major League Baseball has yet to resume. It’s conceivable it never does in 2020.
Should that doomsday scenario come to pass, the impact on baseball would be catastrophic. I won’t even pretend to know how far-reaching the implications of a lost season would be for the future of the sport, but I imagine it would probably result in some fundamental changes to the economics and structure of the game—some of which, like the contraction of several dozen minor league teams, were already in the works before coronavirus reared its ugly head.
But assuming the recent agreement holds between the league and the MLB Players Association, there would be actual on-field impact to the rosters for the individual MLB teams—in which fans of those teams and the players on them would certainly be invested.
For one, service time would accrue for players in 2020 based on their service time accrued in 2019. That could get a little dicey for younger players who came up mid-season in 2019 but likely would have spent the duration of 2020 on an MLB roster, but for veterans of the league, the service time would count as if it were a normal season.
Contracts and years of team control is another major area of impact. Essentially, it’s as if 2020 happened under normal circumstances. If your contract was set to expire after the 2020 season, that still happens. If you were a player scheduled to enter salary arbitration for the first time in 2021, you will still do so. The implications of these decisions will weigh more heavily on some teams than others.
For instance, when the Los Angeles Dodgers traded outfielder Alex Verdugo and prospect Jeter Downs to the Red Sox for Mookie Betts and David Price, it looked like a steal for LA. Baseball circles openly rebuked Boston for selling on a championship-caliber player in Betts rather than signing him long-term to be a franchise face. Coronavirus turned that deal on its head.
Betts may never play a game for the Dodgers. If the season is canceled, Betts will be free to sign elsewhere in free agency before the 2021 season. All Los Angeles would be left with is an aging David Price on a bloated contract. Boston would make out like bandits.
The Cardinals didn’t have any blockbuster trades like that one this off-season, but there are still plenty of ways in which the coronavirus shutdown could affect the St. Louis roster in the years ahead. And right off the top, we’ve got a whopper of a concerning possibility for Cardinals fans.
1. Have Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright played their last game together as Cardinals?
The 2020 season had the potential to be the last hurrah for the beloved battery-mates in St. Louis. Adam Wainwright, after rejuvenating his career in 2019, signed another one-year pact with the Cardinals for 2020. Yadier Molina, though interested in signing another multi-year deal in St. Louis, is set to see his current contract expire after the 2020 campaign.
But… What if there isn’t one?
Wainwright’s competitive fire was as present as ever when I saw him preparing for the season down in Jupiter, Florida back in February. He’s a live-for-today guy when it comes to discussing his playing future, but when there’s no game today—and no guarantee that a game will be played tomorrow—what kind of impact does that have on the desire to stay ready to compete? It’s a question only the players could answer. In this unprecedented time for athletes, it wouldn’t be fair for the rest of us to say there’s a wrong one.
As for Molina, his desires to continue his playing career with the Cardinals post-2020 seem more concrete, but the team didn’t appear as intent upon hammering out a new deal with their long-time backstop this spring as they were when the sides agreed on his last contract a few years ago.
The motivations for all parties could be altered by this pandemic—it would be understandable for plans to change. Hopefully, for the sake of these two special members of Cardinals history and the fans who have watched their storied careers unfold in St. Louis, coronavirus won’t deprive the world of at least one more year of Waino + Yadi. It just wouldn’t be right.
2. It’s possible Brad Miller never would suit up for the Redbirds
The Cardinals executed a savvy signing to add strength and versatility to their bench when they inked utility-man Brad Miller to a one-year deal during spring training. It’s not a concern on the level of Waino + Yadi, but it would certainly be bizarre to see Miller as a member of the Cardinals throughout spring training without ever seeing him log an official regular season appearance for the team. It’s possible the Cardinals would have interest in another one-year deal for Miller to fill a similar role in 2021, but it’s not crazy to think Miller could take his talents elsewhere next season if the opportunity arises.
3. Yairo Munoz’s disappearing act would look even more foolish than it already did
Speaking of which, Miller’s signing seemed to have been one of the elements that led to Yairo Munoz’s belief that his playing opportunity in St. Louis would be sparse in 2020. Munoz, of course, was released by the Cardinals after he left spring camp and went home to the Dominican without the knowledge of the team.
Munoz landed on his feet, somewhat, on a minor league contract with the Red Sox, but I’d have to imagine whatever portion of guaranteed salary he would have received as a member of the 40-man roster during this pandemic would have been far more comforting than whatever that minors deal with Boston is netting him. Had he just stayed in Jupiter to rehab his hamstring injury, Munoz would have accrued another year of service time and probably would have recovered physically before MLB ever resumed play. Whoops!
4. Matt Carpenter would move into his last guaranteed year with the Cardinals—would he stick around beyond it?
The Cardinals flat-out did not have to sign Matt Carpenter to the contract extension they gave him before the 2019 season. From a business standpoint, it was a wholly unnecessary and financially inadvisable move. Carpenter could have played out the final guaranteed year of his contract in 2019 and then played out 2020 on an $18.5 million club option before the Cardinals would have been under any risk to lose Carpenter to another club—other than by their own choice. Instead, His $18.5 million salary was guaranteed for 2020 and 2021, with a club option year tacked on for 2022.
The fact that the Cardinals chose to offer Carpenter that extension prematurely signals a belief that he has more staying power within the organization—that deal doesn’t happen if St. Louis isn’t intent upon ensuring Carpenter remains a Cardinal for life.
Carpenter will play out the 2021 season at age 35. Even if the Cardinals decide to buy him out of the 2022 option, the team could restructure a deal to keep the career Cardinal in St. Louis, like they did with Wainwright for 2019. A lot of it probably hinges on Carpenter’s performance in 2021, but the Cardinals have already made clear in the past their preference to retain him.
5. Kolten Wong’s guaranteed contract expires this year, but he has a club option for 2021—would he qualify for the Matt Carpenter treatment?
He’s had his detractors throughout his career, but it’s getting pretty difficult for those folks to deny that the five-year, $25.5 million extension to which the Cardinals signed Kolten Wong has been a great deal for the team. Wong flourished in 2019, earning the first Gold Glove of his career while leading the Cardinals in on-base percentage at a .361 clip. The athletic second baseman has truly come into his own as one of the most productive players on the team.
But wait a minute—Wong’s contract expires this year? As in, it’s contractually possible that Wong has played his last game for the Cardinals? Well, yes. It’s possible.
If 2020 doesn’t happen and the Cardinals decide they’d rather pay Wong a $1 million buyout than exercise his $12.5 million club option for 2021, Wong would be a free agent.
Considering the output he provided the Cardinals last season and the fact that he, like Carpenter, has been a Cardinal for his entire MLB career, to jettison Wong before 2021 would be an absolutely mind-boggling choice that I don’t anticipate the Cardinals would make. What should happen instead is a contract extension that would keep Wong in St. Louis well into his 30s. In an era of baseball more dependent on home runs than crispy second-base defense, though, part of me wonders how the Cardinals will approach negotiations with their 29-year-old Gold Glove recipient.
6. Dexter Fowler would move into his final year with the Cardinals—unlikely to return thereafter?
Dexter Fowler’s contract runs through the 2021 season. The Cardinals have paid Fowler $16.5 million annually since 2017. His production for the club has been a mixed bag over the course of the deal, resulting in a good 2017, an abhorrent 2018 and an acceptable 2019. 2020 could have been an opportunity for Fowler to build further upon the foundation he reset for himself last season—with no 2020 season, 2021 would represent his last chance to make an impression toward another shorter-term deal in St. Louis.
Given the club’s depth of young, controllable outfielders already pushing for playing time as of this spring, it seems pretty unlikely the Cardinals would be amenable to prolonging Fowler’s tenure beyond the current scope of his contract.
7. Jack Flaherty’s first arbitration fight would take place on the heels of his historic 2019 second-half
If MLB doesn’t resume in 2020, Jack Flaherty will enter his first arbitration-eligible season in 2021 with the ability to point to a 0.93 ERA over his last 16 regular season starts as a justification for a hefty salary increase.
Of course, this fact could actually work against Flaherty, considering what a full season of Cy Young-caliber performance in 2020 would have done for his 2021 earning potential. Salaries for arbitration eligible players will be one of the more fascinating elements of the business of baseball in a post-coronavirus world, as teams and players will certainly have their respective interpretations on how player salaries moving forward should be impacted by the situation.
Flaherty had already begun building his case the last couple years regarding his disagreement with the valuation of young talent in MLB—he refused in both 2019 and 2020 to agree with the Cardinals on terms for his salary, forcing the team to renew his contract at their discretion. Adding a season of his pitching prime wiped out by pandemic into the fray would render a potential Flaherty arbitration hearing must-see television—if only they televised these proceedings.
Oh, and by the way, Alex Reyes will also be arbitration eligible next season. No idea how the Cardinals are going to handle that one, considering the extremely limited sample of performance by the former top prospects over the last few years.
8. Brett Cecil’s time with St. Louis would come to an unceremonious end
It’s debatable whether the Cardinals were eager to include Brett Cecil in their plans for the bullpen in 2020, but they certainly were willing to allow that possibility to play out. Cecil was given the ball early and often during Grapefruit League play this spring as the team offered him every opportunity to earn his way back into consideration after a season lost to injury. Cecil then experienced another setback in the form of a hamstring strain that would have jeopardized at least a portion of his 2020 campaign.
Given that the club’s return on its investment in Cecil since signing him ahead of the 2017 season has ranged from inconsistent to downright disappointing, it would have been unlikely to see the Cardinals bring him back on another contract following 2020, even under normal circumstances. Without a 2020 season as a last-gasp proving ground for the 33-year-old lefty, a reunion with the Cardinals after his current contract simply wouldn’t happen.
9. The window would shrink on a Carlos Martinez decision
Carlos Martinez is due to make $11.7 million in the final guaranteed year of his contract in 2021. When he signed his five-year, $51 million extension with the Cardinals before the 2017 season, the deal looked like a bargain for the team. But that was assuming the budding ace starting pitcher would continue on his trajectory to lead the Cardinals rotation for years to come. In the time since, Martinez has floated into a bullpen role for consecutive years, leading to questions about his future viability as a big-league starter.
2020 was supposed to have been the year we finally got some definitive answers on expectations for Martinez moving forward. He spent all of spring training working toward earning his spot back in the Cardinals starting rotation—and he looked pretty good doing it. But the talent and ability to perform over short stints was never in question for a healthy Martinez. The Cardinal were eager to track his ability to maintain that level of intensity and performance over the course of 30+ starts in a season—something he now won’t get the chance to prove in 2020, regardless of whether a partial season takes place.
Martinez was effective as the Cardinals closer last year, and while $11.7 million is a bit steep to pay for a relief pitcher, even a good one, it’s not an insane hindrance on the payroll if the player is productive. $17 million for a reliever, even an All-Star caliber closer, would be more difficult to justify. That’s the price of Carlos Martinez’s team option for 2022. The number jumps to $18 million for 2023.
Carlos Martinez, the starter, would almost certainly be worth those amounts in 2022 and 2023. Carlos Martinez, the closer? If he's pitching a fraction of the inning of a starter’s workload, It’s hard to imagine he would be.
Without 2020 as a measuring stick, the dynamic right-hander would only have one more season in 2021 to show the Cardinals who he is as a player before the team is forced into a decision about his future in St. Louis.
