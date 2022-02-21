ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A local university is working with NIKE to talk about the systemic racism on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.
Harris Stowe State University’s Social Justice Institute will host a discussion called Progress Post Ferguson. The objective of this event is to discuss the racial issues that are occurring in today’s society while providing support to make changes.
