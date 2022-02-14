(KMOV.com) – Nike stated that they will invest in local St. Louis organizations to join their $140 million commitment.
The Black Community Commitment will be investing in local organizations, including Riverview West Florissant Development Corporation, 100 Black Men of St. Louis, Urban League of St. Louis, and St. Louis Black Authors of Children’s Literature.
The new national grantees also include Son of A Saint, All-Star Code, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, and the Equal Justice Initiative.
Nike’s Black Community Commitment supports organizations that are focused on economic empowerment, education, and social justice to address racial inequality for African Americans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.