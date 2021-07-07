COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Nightly lane restrictions will impact drivers overnight near Collinsville starting July 12.
From 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., one lane of Interstate 55/70 will be open in each direction between IL 159 and IL 157 as crews perform pavement repairs. The nightly lane closures are expected to be completed by late July.
The contractor for the project is RCS Construction, Inc. of East Alton.
