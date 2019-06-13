ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - In January, several things happened, it snowed a lot, the St. Louis Blues started winning and Gloria Akinsiku started working in the NICU at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
“Every time I tell people my name, they sing the song,” said Akinsiku,
Since 1982, Akinsiku said Laura Branigan’s “Gloria” has been a part of her life. But it wasn’t until she moved to St. Louis with her job as a traveling nurse that it took on a new meaning.
As a NICU nurse for more than 20 years, Akinsiku has cared for a lot of babies. In January, she started caring for a little boy named Stanley. Stanley was born prematurely in December and has spent the first five months of his life inside the hospital.
But like our Blues, he’s a fighter and alongside his nurse Gloria, he has a lot of fans cheering him on.
“He’s a very sweet boy, we call him Stan the Man,” she said, referring to a name that evokes another St. Louis great.
It’s very likely there will be many other Stanleys and Glorias born in the coming months in St. Louis.
