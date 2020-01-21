ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – This August, Nickelback, Stone Temple Pilots and Switchfoot will take the stage at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.
The bands will perform on Aug. 22 as part of the ‘All The Right Reasons Tour.’ The tour will celebrate the 15th anniversary of Nickelback’s Diamond Certified album.
Tickets will go on sale Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.