ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Wry comedian Nick Offerman, best known for playing Ron Swanson in the classic sitcom “Parks and Recreation” will be at the Stifel Theatre this fall!
Offerman will be at the Stifel Theatre on Thursday, November 7. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.
General Public tickets go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or at the Enterprise Center box office.
More information about the event can be found on the Stifel Theatre website.
