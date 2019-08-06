ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A website has released its annual list of the best public school districts in Missouri.
LIST: Top 10 best public school districts in Missouri
Niche.com released its list of the best school districts in Missouri for 2020.
Seven out of the top ten school districts are in the St. Louis area including; Clayton, Kirkwood, Ladue, Rockwood, Parkway, Pattonville, and Lindbergh.
Niche said it ranked the schools based on a "rigorous analysis" of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education.
Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings and more.
