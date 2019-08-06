Clayton High School

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A website has released its annual list of the best public school districts in Missouri.

Niche.com released its list of the best school districts in Missouri for 2020. 

Niche.com released its list of the best school districts in Missouri for 2020. 

Seven out of the top ten school districts are in the St. Louis area including; Clayton, Kirkwood, Ladue, Rockwood, Parkway, Pattonville, and Lindbergh.

