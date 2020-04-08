ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Its's time to pull out those Blues jerseys and Play Gloria!
Because the 2019 Stanley Cup Champions will be reuniting tonight.. well, virtually.
The current members of the defending 2019 Stanley Cup Champions St. Louis Blues will hold a video conference for fans. This will be the first virtual reunion since the NHL suspended play due to the virus outbreak.
Blues Nation can watch the reunion at 8 p.m. on NHL.com or on their social media accounts.
