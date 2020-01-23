ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Ahead of the NHL’s All-Star Weekend in St. Louis, several pieces of hockey history are on display around town.
One of them is a traveling museum that's part of the NHL Black Hockey History Tour.
Hundreds of students from City Academy got the chance Thursday to get a close-up look hockey history.
“Having this here for them to understand the impact and exposure athletes of color have had on nhl is really incredible for them to see,” said Nikki Doughty with the academy. “So they can see reflections of themselves in a sport they may otherwise not have access to.”
Kwame Mason is the co-curator of the museum, and said hockey has always had diverse faces but they haven’t been celebrated in the past.
“The game of hockey has always been diverse, maybe not just as inclusive,” Mason said. “So black athletes, Hispanic athletes, Asian athletes have always played the game of hockey. It's just the exposure that hasn't been as great as we'd like it to be.”
If you said the name Jackie Robinson to most people, they could tell you about the man who broke baseball's color barrier.
But ask a room of people, even hockey fans, who the first black player in the NHL was, and most will not know the name Willie O’Ree. In 1958, he became the first black athlete to take the ice in the league.
“He did it through a lot of hardships, went through a lot of adversity, but he did something he always dreamed to do and a lot of young black players were able to do coming forward after him,” Mason said.
Today, O’Ree’s sweater proudly hangs in the museum.
Fans can visit it as the mobile museum moves around the area for the next few days. Friday, it will be in Ferguson and Saturday it will be at Kiener Plaza downtown. Sunday it can be found at the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park.
The museum is free and open to all ages.
