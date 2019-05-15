Handpass
St. Louis Blues

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – NHL Series Director Kay Whitmore would not say whether a hand pass set up the game-winning goal in overtime between the Blues and San Jose Sharks Wednesday night.

Erik Karlsson scored 5:23 in overtime to give the Sharks a 5-4 win and 2-1 series lead in the Western Conference Finals.

However, replay showed the goal should not have counted. Before Karlsson shot the puck, Timo Meier redirected the puck with his hand. The puck was then touched by a Sharks player. Under NHL rules, the play should have been blown dead.

The Blues argued and the officials huddled, but ruled the goal counted. The play is not reviewable.

VOTE: Should the goal have counted?

After the game, Whitmore responded to questions about controversy, saying the play was not reviewable when asked if it was a hand pass and did not directly answer if the officials saw it.

However, when asked if it should be reviewable in the future, Whitmore said it is something league may decide on.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.