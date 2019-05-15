ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – NHL Series Director Kay Whitmore would not say whether a hand pass set up the game-winning goal in overtime between the Blues and San Jose Sharks Wednesday night.
Here's the debate. pic.twitter.com/CTG7zcs8Bu— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) May 16, 2019
Erik Karlsson scored 5:23 in overtime to give the Sharks a 5-4 win and 2-1 series lead in the Western Conference Finals.
However, replay showed the goal should not have counted. Before Karlsson shot the puck, Timo Meier redirected the puck with his hand. The puck was then touched by a Sharks player. Under NHL rules, the play should have been blown dead.
The Blues argued and the officials huddled, but ruled the goal counted. The play is not reviewable.
VOTE: Should the goal have counted?
After the game, Whitmore responded to questions about controversy, saying the play was not reviewable when asked if it was a hand pass and did not directly answer if the officials saw it.
Interview with NHL series director Kay Whitmore about the call …Pool reporter: Was it a hand pass?Kay Whitmore: “It’s a non-reviewable play.”— Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) May 16, 2019
Pool reporter: Did any of the officials see it?Whitmore: “It’s a non-reviewable play. You can read between the lines. You can figure out what you want. You watched the video. But it’s just non-reviewable. I know that sounds like a cop-out answer, but that’s the truth.”— Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) May 16, 2019
Pool reporter: Any leeway for Toronto to step in?Whitmore: “If there was, then you answered your (question). The way the rules are written, any chance there is to review, everything is reviewed that’s reviewable. But as the rules currently stand, the play is non-reviewable.”— Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) May 16, 2019
However, when asked if it should be reviewable in the future, Whitmore said it is something league may decide on.
Pool reporter: Should this be a reviewable play?Whitmore: “There’s a group of people (GMs) that will make that decision at some point.”— Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) May 16, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.