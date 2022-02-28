(KMOV.com) – The National Hockey League said in a statement that hockey teams in Russia will be banned due to the invasion of Ukraine.
The league had paused all Russian language social and digital media sites. The NHL said in a statement that they were concerned about the well-being of the players from Russia who play in the league, and they understand that they’re placed in a difficult position.
