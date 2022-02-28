NHL Hockey generic

A goal sits on the empty ice prior to the Detroit Red Wings playing against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on March 12, 2020 in Washington, DC.

 (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

 (KMOV.com) – The National Hockey League said in a statement that hockey teams in Russia will be banned due to the invasion of Ukraine.

The league had paused all Russian language social and digital media sites. The NHL said in a statement that they were concerned about the well-being of the players from Russia who play in the league, and they understand that they’re placed in a difficult position. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.