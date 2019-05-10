EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two Six Flags sister parks, one in St. Louis and one in Vallejo, California, are having some fun with the NHL Playoffs.
As the St. Louis Blues and the San Jose Sharks face each other in the Western Conference Playoffs, the parks have sparked a friendly bet.
At the end of the series, one park will win and the other will lose and will have to make good on the lost bet.
If the San Jose Sharks lose the series, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom will temporarily rename their popular "Shark Experience" exhibit into the "St. Louis Blues Experience". Guests will view the sharks amongst signs highlighting fun facts about the Blues and great moments in Blues history. The park's president has agreed to send a gift basket full of Bay Area treats, including Napa Valley wine, sourdough bread and Ghirardelli Chocolate to St. Louis.
Should the Blues lose the series, Six Flags St. Louis will temporarily rename the park's wooden roller coaster "The Boss" to "Bossy Shark". A group of park employees will sing "Bossy Shark" to the tune of "Baby Shark" in a video that will be posted on the park's Facebook page.
In addition, the park's president will send the team at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom a gift of St. Louis favorites including toasted ravioli, gooey butter cake and vertically sliced bagels.
The loser of the bet will keep the temporary signs up for a minimum of one weekend and post a congratulatory message to the winning team on the park's losing Facebook page.
Let the games begin....LET'S GO BLUES!
