(KMOV.com) -- The NHL has arguably made more progress than any other North American professional sports league in mapping its potential return amid the coronavirus pandemic. While MLB is dealing with the squabbles between players and team owners, the NHL has laid out plans for a rough timeline for getting its teams back to action on the ice.
If and when it happens, one major facet of the NHL's return will be daily COVID-19 testing for all NHL players once games start back up.
“We will have a rigorous daily testing protocol where players are tested every evening and those results are obtained before they would leave their hotel rooms the next morning, so we’ll know if we have a positive test and whether the player has to self-quarantine himself as a result of that positive test,” NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said. “It’s expensive, but we think it’s really a foundational element of what we’re trying to accomplish.”
For sports leagues to resume play successfully, preparation for the possibility of a positive test is key. With that in mind, the plan to test players daily to get out in front of any potential cases makes perfect sense. One concern for leagues, however, has been the idea that consuming many tests for the purposes of getting their sport back to action could hinder the general population from receiving the adequate amount of tests it needs available to continue combating the pandemic. According to USA Today, the tests would cost the league $125 each, with Bettman estimating that 25,000 to 30,000 tests would be required through the end of the hockey playoffs.
Included in the league's return-to-play plans released by Commissioner Gary Bettman earlier this week were outlines for the contents of the NHL's protocol for Phases 2, 3 and 4 of its plan.
Phase 2 includes the players returning to team facilities for voluntary workouts. The reported timeline for beginning Phase 2 is early June, so it's possible the NHL progresses to the phase within the next week. Phase 3, which consists of mandatory team training camps, doesn't yet have a firm date for when it will occur, but it won't begin prior to July 10.
Once the training camps start, it's conceivable that the league can start up again for the modified Stanley Cup Playoffs after a few weeks, leaving early August as a possible date for the resumption of play for the NHL.
