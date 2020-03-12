TORONTO (KMOV.com) - The NHL announced Thursday it is suspending its season due to concerns over the coronavirus and hopes to return as soon as it is appropriate.
The announcement came one day after the NBA made the same move. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. ESPN has reported that a second teammate has also tested positive. AP reports there is an expectation the NBA will shut down for two weeks.
"The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities, while preparing for any possible developments without taking premature or unnecessary measures," the NHL released in a statement.
[READ: NBA suspends season due to coronavirus concerns]
The Los Angeles Kings, Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Chicago Blackhawks, Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Toronto Raptors, Detroit Red Wings and Washington Capitals share their home arenas with an NBA club.
"Following last night's news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus - and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point - it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time," the NHL said.
The @NHL pauses 2019-20 season. https://t.co/WMePei4clH pic.twitter.com/W5Hqmk3kX7— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 12, 2020
The NCAA already announced that men’s and women’s college basketball tournament games will be played in front of no fans.
[RELATED: The latest on the coronavirus]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.