ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The NHL announced Friday it would be pushing back its return to the ice until at least Dec. 28.
The decision comes as coronavirus cases surge across the world. The Blues' scheduled game against the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 27 will not happen on that date. It is unclear when it will be rescheduled.
The league is expected to provide an update on when it plans to return to play by the end of the day Sunday.
