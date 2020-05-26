(KMOV.com) -- In a video posted to the NHL's website, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman outlined many of the details for the league's return-to-play plan.
Bettman confirmed the following details during the video, posted Tuesday afternoon:
-The 2019-2020 regular season has been completed. When play resumes, the Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin.
-The top 24 teams will resume play when the NHL is able to start back up. The 24 teams have been chosen based on their standings as of March 12, when the league paused due to the coronavirus pandemic. The top 12 teams from each conference are included.
-The remaining seven teams will enter the NHL Draft lottery.
-Teams seeded fifth through twelfth in each conference will play in what shall be known as the 'qualifying round,' the winners of which will advance to the first round of the playoffs. This round will consist of five game series.
-The top four teams from each conference--which includes the St. Louis Blues--will advance automatically to the first round of the playoffs. The Blues will play round robin games against the other top four teams, Dallas, Vegas and Colorado to determine seeding for the first round.
-The Stanley Cup Playoffs will take place between two hub cities. Each conference will be assigned a hub city for completion of their playoffs.
-Bettman said that while the league is not yet prepared to name the hub cities that will be used for the playoffs, he noted that Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Edmonton, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Toronto, Pittsburgh and Vancouver are cities currently under consideration.
-The conference finals and Stanley Cup Final will be best-of-seven series. Though the location for the Stanley Cup Final has yet to be determined, it is likely they will take place in one of the hub cities. That seems to indicate that the city of St. Louis will not see any playoff games this season.
St. Louis no longer in consideration as hub city. pic.twitter.com/spIbsiZFkn— Jim Thomas (@jthom1) May 26, 2020
-Bettman expects the league will be able to enter Phase 2 of its return-to-play plan in early June. During this time, clubs will be allowed to return to their individual practice facilities for voluntary workouts.
-Phase 3 will be the opening of formal training camps. The timing of the league's ability to enter Phase 3 will be based on guidance from medical and civil authorities. It will take place no earlier than July 1. Bettman said "While we are anxious to open camps as soon as possible, we don't envision doing so before the first half of July."
-Phase 4 will take place when the clubs report to their respective hub cities for the resumption of play. The dates for this phase is dependent upon the progress of the previous phases. Bettman said the league expects to be playing its season over the summer and into early fall.
The @NHL has released a Return to Play Plan for the 2019-20 season.◾ 24 teams to compete for #StanleyCup◾ 2 hub cities will host games◾ Protocol for return to training◾ Draft LotteryFull Details: https://t.co/JGXioEC4FA pic.twitter.com/3KoUjPRsq4— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 26, 2020
For as much as the teams are eager to get back out on the ice to play, Bettman said, the league will not do so "until we are assured by medical professionals and relevant government authorities that it is safe and prudent to do so."
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.