ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — The Blues are now in the clear after dealing with an ill-timed COVID situation as the team prepares for Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Playoffs series with the Colorado Avalanche.
Early Wednesday, multiple reports from practice in Denver emerged citing several notable absences among the Blues roster. An hour later, the Blues and GM Doug Armstrong released a statement foreshadowing the possibility that the roster could be limited for the team's upcoming game.
"We have discovered discrepancies in COVID results relating to multiple players," the statement reads. "We have been in touch with and are working with the League to address these discrepancies with additional testing and expect to have further information later this afternoon.
The NHL put out a statement Wednesday stating that the test results reported may have been in error.
"The League will provide a further update when we have more information. Head Coach Craig Berube and our players will not be available to the media until after tonight's game."
Wednesday afternoon, the NHL put out a statement stating that the test results reported may have been in error.
The @NHL today released the following statement on COVID-19 test results for the @StLouisBlues and @GoldenKnights. https://t.co/YpTBl0x4ZS pic.twitter.com/uC0vgU6JnH— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 19, 2021
"As a result, all affected players will be eligible to play in their team's next game."
Prior to the Wednesday afternoon statement, there were multiple reports that Jordan Binnington, Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz were absent from morning skate Wednesday.
Not seeing Schwartz either. #stlblues https://t.co/xdOAWnT8HW— Lou Korac (@lkorac10) May 19, 2021
The Blues enter Game 2 Wednesday trailing the Avalanche 1-0 in the best-of-seven series.
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.