(KMOV.com) -- Slowly but surely, the NHL is putting the St. Louis Blues schedule back together following numerous postponements in recent weeks.
The NHL announced several new dates for previously postponed Blues games Tuesday, hopefully allowing for things to stabilize for the team in the weeks ahead. After seven consecutive games against the Arizona Coyotes--a scheduling anomaly which resulted from COVID issues for the Blues' other scheduled opponents--St. Louis is set to face the Sharks on Thursday.
Postponed games against the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild have been rescheduled. https://t.co/RYVM3gtoGh #stlblues— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) February 16, 2021
The rest of the changes to their schedule, as released by the NHL on Tuesday, is below:
Game #182, Colorado at St. Louis, originally scheduled for Feb. 6, is now scheduled for Wednesday, April 14 at 8 p.m. CT.
Game #207, St. Louis at Minnesota, originally scheduled for Feb. 9, is now scheduled for Monday, April 12 at 7 p.m. CT.
Game #223, St. Louis at Minnesota, originally scheduled for Feb. 11, is now scheduled for Thursday, March 25 at 7 p.m. CT.
Game #535, Anaheim at St. Louis, originally scheduled for March 27, is now scheduled for Sunday, March 28 at 4 p.m. CT.
Game #654, Minnesota at St. Louis, originally scheduled for April 11, is now scheduled for Saturday, April 10 at 7 p.m. CT.
It's probable more scheduling shifts will be required before the end of the season, but at least for now, the Blues have re-shuffled slate on the calendar.
