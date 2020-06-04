ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- We continue to inch closer to live sports returning. NHL players can begin practicing in small groups beginning June 8, the league announced Thursday.
Players will be allowed to do individualized training both on and off the ice in groups of no more than six at team training facilities next Monday. This is part of Phase 2 on the Return to Play Plan.
The NHL said the date is still subject to approval by each club.
“The NHL and NHLPA continue to negotiate over an agreement on the resumption of play,” the NHL said in its release.
