ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - COVID-19 is prompting the NHL to reschedule two Blues games.
Monday, the league announced the January 28 contest against the Las Vegas Golden Knights, which was postponed due to positive cases within the Golden Knights organization, has been re-scheduled for Monday, March 22 at 9:00 p.m.
Blues game in Vegas postponed due to Golden Knights COVID cases
The February 26 game in San Jose against the Sharks will instead be played on Monday, March 8 at 9:30 p.m. The move means the Sharks will avoid playing three nights in a row, as the Blues and Sharks' contest on February 27 is going ahead as scheduled.
