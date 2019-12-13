ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - We’re just a little over a month away from the 2020 All-Star Weekend coming to St. Louis on January 23-26.
St. Louis Blues CEO and President Chris Zimmerman and his staff have been preparing for the big event and they’re excited to showcase St. Louis on an international stage, once again.
“It really feel like a continuation of the party,” said Zimmerman. “Having the Stanley Cup Finals here, winning the Cup and everything that went on during the summer, and now having the chance to really host the entire hockey world it’s just fantastic timing.”
Not only will eye be on St. Louis, there will also be a lot of people expected to come into town for this event. Zimmerman and the St. Louis Sports Commission have made an estimate on how big of an economic impact this will have on the city, based on other major events that they’ve done in coordination with the Sports Commission.
“We expect the economic impact should be about $20 million for the event,“ said Zimmerman. “When we started the whole project of bringing back Enterprise Center and the multi-year renovation, this is a bit of a reward for all of that work we’ve done to re-imagine this building.”
Events begin January 23 with Fan Fair, tickets are available now online. Voting is also open to put your favorite Blues player in the All-Star Game.
For more information visit https://www.nhl.com/blues/fans/all-star-game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.