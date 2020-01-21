ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has issued a warning about scams connected to the NHL All-Star Weekend.
The organization said consumers should be cautious when buying tickets and memorabilia surrounding the NHL All-Star Weekend because the event is a good opportunity for scammers to attempt selling bogus tickets or counterfeit goods.
There is an increase counterfeit goods being sold during major events, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Intellectual Properties Crimes Unit said.
“As the NHL All-Star events approach, our detectives, in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security, encourage anyone to report any scams to the BBB,” the department said in a statement. “Individuals who unlawfully reproduce and distribute infringing copies of copyrighted work pose a serious threat, not only to law-abiding businesses, but to the broader health and safety of the community."
The BBB has the following tips to avoid scams during the NHL All-Star Weekend:
- Be careful buying tickets from someone on the street. When you get to the gate and find out your tickets aren’t real, the seller will be long gone.
- Ticket buyers should be wary of sellers who try to lure buyers from a legitimate site to another site for a “private” transaction. Scammers often want to conduct business on sites with names that mimic well-known companies but are actually fakes.
- If buying merchandise, make sure it is licensed. Find authentic licensed goods from official retailers and resellers. If buying in person, authentic apparel will have correct fonts, colors and spelling and attached tags will usually have hologram stickers.
- Beware of online stores. When you buy online, you don’t have the opportunity to inspect the item before buying it. This increases the odds of it being counterfeit.
- Pay by credit card whenever possible in case you need to challenge the payment.
- Research any business and its owners carefully before paying any money. Check the company’s BBB Business Profile at BBB.org or by calling 888-996-3887.
- Report any scams to BBB Scam Tracker.
Anyone who thinks they purchased a counterfeit or fraudulent product within the City of St. Louis should call 314-231-1212 or email the Intellectual Properties Crimes Unit at IPC@slmpd.org.
