ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) held a virtual tour of the space in north St. Louis Wednesday.
The tour showed off the current phase of construction on the 97-acre site.
Castle Contracting has been working to move 775,000-cubic yards of soil from the site. They're also using high-tech gear to make sure they are avoiding utility lines below.
The new NGA West site is set to be finished in 2025.
