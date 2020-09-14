Tyler Eifert's helmet honoring David Dorn
Tyler Eifert's Twitter account

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., (KMOV.com) – Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tyler Eifert honored fallen St. Louis police officer David Dorn by wearing his name on the back of his helmet for Sunday’s season-opening game.

READ: Pat Maroon honors fallen SLMPD Officer Tamarris Bohannon

Eifert shared a photo of the helmet on Twitter, tweeting out after the game that “It was an honor wearing David Dorn’s name on my helmet today!”

Dorn, a retired officer, was shot and killed when looters broke into a pawn shop in north St. Louis during a night of unrest in early June.

READ: Second man charged in connection with death of retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn, 3 others charged with burglary

For the 2020 season, the NFL is allowing players to have social justice decals on their helmet including Ahmaud Arbery, Michael Brown, George Floyd, Trayvon Matin and Emmett Till. 

In addition to specific names, players may place the following phrases on their helmet bumpers: It Takes All of Us, End Racism, Stop Hate, Black Lives Matter.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.