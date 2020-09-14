JACKSONVILLE, Fla., (KMOV.com) – Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tyler Eifert honored fallen St. Louis police officer David Dorn by wearing his name on the back of his helmet for Sunday’s season-opening game.
Eifert shared a photo of the helmet on Twitter, tweeting out after the game that “It was an honor wearing David Dorn’s name on my helmet today!”
Great win to start the season. Love being a part of this new team and community! It was honor wearing David Dorns name on my helmet today! #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/cJYtadhVuS— Tyler Eifert (@tylereifert) September 14, 2020
Dorn, a retired officer, was shot and killed when looters broke into a pawn shop in north St. Louis during a night of unrest in early June.
For the 2020 season, the NFL is allowing players to have social justice decals on their helmet including Ahmaud Arbery, Michael Brown, George Floyd, Trayvon Matin and Emmett Till.
In addition to specific names, players may place the following phrases on their helmet bumpers: It Takes All of Us, End Racism, Stop Hate, Black Lives Matter.
