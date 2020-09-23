COTTLEVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Francis Howell Central's next two varsity football games have been postponed after the school says some players may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The school made the announcement Wednesday. The games against Timberland (September 25) and Fort Zumwalt West (October 2) have been postponed.
READ: Jefferson County football teams in quarantine after players test positive for COVID-19 after game
The school says the players who may have been exposed to COVID-19 are quarantining.
The announcement came the same day that restrictions on some youth sports were eased in St. Louis County, although football games are not allowed. There are no such restrictions in St. Charles County.
Wednesday, Parkway Schools announced it will be scheduling football games outside of St. Louis County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.