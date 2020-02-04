ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Families of crime victims say their waiting for justice from the city of St. Louis. News 4 has uncovered a pattern of murder trials being delayed as high turnover and claims of overworked staff plague the Circuit Attorney’s Office.
“I currently represent a client that is facing very serious charges with a child victim and I think there have been three or four attorneys on the case,” defense attorney Kristi Flint said.
Flint talked to News 4 about her observations of the Circuit Attorney’s Office.
Numbers from the Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office on January 24 show there are 23 attorneys handling criminal cases. Of those attorneys, more than half have four years or less experiences as a Missouri Bar-licensed attorney.
Only three attorneys who are trying criminal cases have been with the Circuit Attorney’s Office for longer than three years.
“It’s a high pressure job with a full team and essentially they are going into battle every day without the proper resources, without the proper backing and without the necessary training and experience,” said Flint.
Flint was a prosecutor in the Circuit Attorney’s Office for several years before leaving in 2012. Back then, she said, there were nearly double the number of criminal attorneys.
Now other defense attorneys also appear to be fed up with the delays from Gardner’s office.
Richard Eugene Moore was charged with murder more than two years ago. His attorney recently filed a motion to dismiss due to a speedy trial violation. The court filing read:
“The state has failed to provide any valid reasons for continued delays, and entirely failed to appear for the March 19, 2019, status hearing.”
“The defendant has a constitutional right to a speedy trial,” Flint said.
A mistrial was declared in December after some jury members never showed. A new trial has been set for Moore in March.
News 4 also found two other murder trials that were supposed to go to trial this week. Now they’re not. Those trials include Marquise Henderson who is accused of killing three people in 2016. A judge denied a request to delay so Gardner’s office dropped the charges.
The office said there are plans to refile charges.
Marcus Ausler’s murder trial was supposed to started this week. A judge granted a continuance, pushing the trial off until March.
Flint said she worked with the victim's families while working at the Circuit Attorney’s Office. She said as everything drags out, it’s the victims and their families who suffer.
“You hope that in these more serious matters there can be the least amount of turmoil and revictimization,” said Flint.
News 4 requested an interview with Gardner, instead her office issued a statement:
“The Circuit Attorney Office has a team of attorneys that work hard every day to prosecute serious crimes to take dangerous criminals off the streets. Through our Victim Service Unit, we work closely with the families of those affected by violent crime to provide compassionate, caring assistance and keep families apprised of the status of the cases. There are many different reasons that the Defense or State request a continuance. At times, they are necessary to pursue justice and hold those responsible accountable. At the CAO, we work to ensure that we function in the most efficient manner possible when members of our team move on to other opportunities. Every prosecutor’s office around the country has an issue with turnover due to the nature of the work, workload and government compensation. When a valuable team member decides to move on to a new endeavor a continuance is necessary and granted. This has been the normal practice in this Circuit. In these cases, the attorney had them from the time of indictment until he recently left the office. He was prepared to try the case involving Richard Eugene Moore two times, but that case was continued twice at the request of the defense team.”
