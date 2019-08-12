ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The two newest members of the News 4 This Morning family were born just 91 minutes apart!
News 4 This Morning co-anchor Cory Stark and his wife welcomed Caden Matthew at 8:03 a.m. Thursday. He was 8 pounds, 11 ounces and 21 ¼ inches long. Cory’s other son, Carson, appeared to be a proud big brother in the first photos shared of the duo.
At 9:34 a.m. the same day, News 4 This Morning’s other co-anchor, Marissa Hollowed, and her husband welcomed Liam Archer. He weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces.
News 4 is happy to report that both babies and moms are doing great.
