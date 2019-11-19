WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Students at Webster Groves High School recently won a prize for a business plan they conceived for a dry-aged beef business.
The students meet everyday to work on their plan, which they won a $1,000 prize for. The beef is aged for up to 45 days in controlled environment.
The students won the prize after making a presentation to a group of judges. Students from 14 other schools entered the competition.
"We talk about elevator pitches all the time... it was a three-minute elevator pitch, so that's what it was, if you've ever seen the show 'Shark Tank' it was very much like that,” said Kara Sieve with the Webster Groves Thrive Incubator.
The students are still working on plans for selling the beef, which they say could go for up to $40 a pound.
