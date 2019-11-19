Students from Webster Groves won a $1,000 prize for putting together a business plan to sell dry-aged beef.

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Students at Webster Groves High School recently won a prize for a business plan they conceived for a dry-aged beef business.

The students meet everyday to work on their plan, which they won a $1,000 prize for. The beef is aged for up to 45 days in controlled environment.

The students won the prize after making a presentation to a group of judges. Students from 14 other schools entered the competition.

"We talk about elevator pitches all the time... it was a three-minute elevator pitch, so that's what it was, if you've ever seen the show 'Shark Tank' it was very much like that,” said Kara Sieve with the Webster Groves Thrive Incubator.

The students are still working on plans for selling the beef, which they say could go for up to $40 a pound.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.