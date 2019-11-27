WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Webster Groves food pantry is bursting with canned goods, just in time for Thanksgiving.
The supplies are thanks to a 30-year-old tradition, spearheaded by second graders.
The annual Wagon Train of Food paraded down the sidewalks of Webster Groves last Friday and students at The College School in Webster worked on the school project for weeks, studying the issue of hunger, using math and transportation skills.
Finally, they load up wagons and take the food to a local food pantry.
Teachers say it is a powerful service project.
“It’s really powerful the day the kids get to walk,” said teacher Emily Figley. “Second graders are heavily involved. They’re proud of themselves and the work they are doing in the community and it’s a really powerful experience."
Students collected more than 5,000 cans of food this year.
It all went to the food center at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, a trek of more than a mile for the students and their wagons.
