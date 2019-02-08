MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV.com) – This week in the Pattonville School District, the students became the teachers.
Fourth and fifth graders at Pattonville Remington Traditional School in Maryland Heights were selected to teach their classmates about technology applications based on their interests and expertise.
One student said he was excited to teach his grade how to use the program Garage Band, a tool he uses to make music.
12 students were chosen to present on six topics. It is meant to give them an opportunity to create and develop leadership, teamwork and work ethic skills.
