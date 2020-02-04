WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- From the halls of Montezuma to the shores of Tripoli, and now, the auditorium at Webster Groves High School.
That's where the Marine Band from San Diego kicked off its tour of high schools that will include Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas.
News 4's Steve Harris gave us a look and a listen in this News 4 Schools report.
