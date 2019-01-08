SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Tuesday night, Cor Jesu will host rival St. Joseph's on the basketball court but there is more than a basketball game at stake.
There is also a competition about underwear as Tuesday night is the 15th annual Funderwear Challenge. Earlier Tuesday, students were sorting mounds of donated socks and underwear in the Cor Jesu gym.
After the game, the items will be donated to St. Patrick’s Center for the Homeless.
“Of course the game is always fun but our motto is not “I” but “we” and not alone, but together we’ve been able to accomplish so much more,” said Bella Lorenz at St. Joseph’s Academy.
The school that donates the most gets to take home the Funderwear Trophy.
Last year, the two schools donated 17,000 pairs of socks and underwear.
