WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Students at Parkway West Middle School produce a weekly newscast to learn broadcast skills.
The newscast is produced by an 8th grade video production class in which students say they are learning about a lot more than technology.
Some students say the broadcast is helping them find their voice.
The equipment for the newscast was purchased with a grant from Emerson.
