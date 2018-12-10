WEBSTER GROVES (KMOV.com) – This Christmas will be a little easier for some families in need thanks to the young women of Nerinx Hall.
Each homeroom at the school adopted a family in need this holiday season. All the girls helped wrap hundreds of presents that will now go to 22 families.
“I think it’s important to make sure the girls know what’s going on in the community and realize they have a major role in making the community better,” said Nerinx Hall President John Gabriel.
Nerinx has taken part in the ‘Adopt a Family’ Program for almost 20 years.
